Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR [Image 6 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares to land within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. The agility of the 555th EFS allows for rapid air power generation and projection within the region to ensure stability and deter adversarial threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 04:01
    Photo ID: 9166765
    VIRIN: 250617-F-CW240-3268
    Resolution: 3707x2083
    Size: 383.44 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR
    555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Triple Nickel
    555th EFS
    CENTCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download