555th EFS ‘Triple Nickel’ ensures airpower generation in the CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron prepares to land within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 17, 2025. The agility of the 555th EFS allows for rapid air power generation and projection within the region to ensure stability and deter adversarial threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)