386th ESFS ride-along tour

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Armani Ibra 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire team leader, rides in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain vehicle during a ride-along tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 23, 2025. The ride-along demonstrated how Security Forces employ the MRAP during base defense and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)