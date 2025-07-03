386th ESFS ride-along tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eial Dominick, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire team member, provides security in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain vehicle during a ride-along tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 23, 2025. Built for high-threat environments, the MRAP is designed to protect occupants from improvised explosive devices and small-arms fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)