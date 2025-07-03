386th ESFS ride-along tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Theodore Richard, right, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, and Senior Airman Samuel Church, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire team member, stand beside a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain vehicle during a ride-along tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 23, 2025. The tour provided an inside look at the terrain and conditions of the patrol route and interoperability between patrol and morale support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)