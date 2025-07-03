Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th ESFS ride-along tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Theodore Richard, right, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, and Senior Airman Samuel Church, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire team member, stand beside a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain vehicle during a ride-along tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 23, 2025. The tour provided an inside look at the terrain and conditions of the patrol route and interoperability between patrol and morale support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    ride-along
    Security Forces
    Chaplain

