386th ESFS ride-along tour

U.S. Air Force Maj. Theodore Richard, right, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, converses with Staff Sgt. Amir Ghamrawi, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron truck commander, during a ride-along tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 23, 2025. The chaplain gained insight into the daily routines of security forces and how they prepare for extended patrols. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)