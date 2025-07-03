U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eial Dominick, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire team member, rides in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain vehicle during a ride-along tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 23, 2025. Airmen received a firsthand look at the capabilities and operational procedures of the MRAP. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2025 01:35
|Photo ID:
|9166699
|VIRIN:
|250523-F-NI494-1047
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.4 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th ESFS ride-along tour [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.