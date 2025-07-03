386th ESFS ride-along tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eial Dominick, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire team member, rides in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain vehicle during a ride-along tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 23, 2025. Airmen received a firsthand look at the capabilities and operational procedures of the MRAP. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)