386th ESFS ride-along tour

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Church, left, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire team member, explains the capabilities of a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain vehicle to Maj. Theodore Richard, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, during a ride-along tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 23, 2025. The chaplain learned about security forces patrol routes and on-base defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
