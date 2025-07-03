Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th ESFS ride-along tour [Image 3 of 10]

    386th ESFS ride-along tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Church, left, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire team member, explains the capabilities of a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain vehicle to Maj. Theodore Richard, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing chaplain, during a ride-along tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 23, 2025. The chaplain learned about security forces patrol routes and on-base defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 01:35
    Photo ID: 9166697
    VIRIN: 250523-F-MC101-1036
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    ride-along
    Security Forces
    Chaplain

