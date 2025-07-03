Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th ESFS ride-along tour [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    386th ESFS ride-along tour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Niccum, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron truck commander, maneuvers a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain vehicle around camels during a ride-along tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 23, 2025. The ride-along demonstrated how security forces employ the MRAP during base defense and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.07.2025 01:35
    Photo ID: 9166702
    VIRIN: 250523-F-NI494-1069
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.11 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th ESFS ride-along tour [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th ESFS ride-along tour
    386th ESFS ride-along tour
    386th ESFS ride-along tour
    386th ESFS ride-along tour
    386th ESFS ride-along tour
    386th ESFS ride-along tour
    386th ESFS ride-along tour
    386th ESFS ride-along tour
    386th ESFS ride-along tour
    386th ESFS ride-along tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFCENT
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    ride-along
    Security Forces
    Chaplain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download