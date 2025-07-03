386th ESFS ride-along tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Niccum, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron truck commander, maneuvers a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain vehicle around camels during a ride-along tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 23, 2025. The ride-along demonstrated how security forces employ the MRAP during base defense and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)