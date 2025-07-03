U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eial Dominick, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire team member, provides security in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain vehicle during a ride-along tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 23, 2025. The MRAP provides security forces with enhanced mobility and survivability during base defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)
This work, 386th ESFS ride-along tour [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt James Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.