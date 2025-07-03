386th ESFS ride-along tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eial Dominick, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire team member, provides security in a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected All-Terrain vehicle during a ride-along tour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 23, 2025. The MRAP provides security forces with enhanced mobility and survivability during base defense operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)