Space Delta 13 holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 1, 2025. The ceremony honored the leadership of U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan J. Dutcher and welcomed U.S. Space Force Col. Alison R. Gonzalez as the new commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)