Space Delta 13 holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Space Force Col. Alison R. Gonzalez, incoming commander of Space Delta 13, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 1, 2025. The ceremony marked the transition of responsibility and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)