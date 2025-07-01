Space Delta 13 holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan J. Dutcher, outgoing commander of Space Delta 13, receives the Legion of Merit during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 1, 2025. The award recognized Dutcher’s leadership and accomplishments while serving as commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2025 11:31
|Photo ID:
|9144677
|VIRIN:
|250701-F-CW106-1124
|Resolution:
|5405x3603
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
