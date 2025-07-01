Space Delta 13 holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan J. Dutcher, outgoing commander of Space Delta 13, receives the Legion of Merit during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 1, 2025. The award recognized Dutcher’s leadership and accomplishments while serving as commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)