    Space Delta 13 holds change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Space Delta 13 holds change of command ceremony

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan J. Dutcher, outgoing commander of Space Delta 13, receives the Legion of Merit during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 1, 2025. The award recognized Dutcher’s leadership and accomplishments while serving as commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 07.02.2025 11:31
    Photo ID: 9144677
    VIRIN: 250701-F-CW106-1124
    Resolution: 5405x3603
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Delta 13 holds change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Gianluca Ciccopiedi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    U.S. Space Force
    STARCOM
    Space Delta 13
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility
    Change of Command

