Space Delta 13 holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, receives the guidon from U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan J. Dutcher, outgoing commander of Space Delta 13, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 1, 2025. The ceremonial exchange preceded the official handoff to U.S. Space Force Col. Alison R. Gonzalez, incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)