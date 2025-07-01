Space Delta 13 holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Col. Alison R. Gonzalez, incoming commander of Space Delta 13, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 1, 2025. The event brought together service members, family, and community leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)