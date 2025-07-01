Space Delta 13 holds change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Maj. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, passes the guidon to U.S. Space Force Col. Alison R. Gonzalez, incoming commander of Space Delta 13, during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., July 1, 2025. The passing of the guidon symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gianluca Ciccopiedi)