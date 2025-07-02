Space Delta 13 Holds Change of Command Ceremony at Joint Base Andrews

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. — Space Training and Readiness Command’s Delta 13 held a change of command ceremony on July 1 at Joint Base Andrews, marking a leadership transition for the service’s education enterprise.



Col. Alison Gonzalez assumed command from Col. Bryan Dutcher in a ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba, commander of STARCOM.



“Education is about preparing for the unknown,” said Sejba. “In the profession of arms, it means teaching Guardians how to think about, plan, organize, and conduct warfare at higher levels of complexity—and to anticipate future trends and the changing character of war.”



Dutcher led Delta 13 from August 2023 to July 2025. During his tenure, the unit advanced several key efforts in support of Guardian development, including the Education Vision and Roadmap and a strategic 2030 Plan to align education programs with long-term Space Force needs. Following the change of command, Dutcher will support strategy and planning at U.S. Space Command.



“You all brilliantly rose to the challenge, establishing a space education ecosystem that is second to none and the envy of both our joint and allied partners,” said Dutcher during the ceremony.



Gonzalez most recently served as Director of Staff for the Office of the Chief of Human Capital at Headquarters U.S. Space Force. Her previous assignments include roles at the National Reconnaissance Office, National Space Defense Center, and the service’s Strategy Division.



“This next chapter is about breaking the mold to deliver decisive advantage,” said Gonzalez, incoming commander of Space Delta 13. “We’re committed to holistic education that reaches all Guardians—officer, enlisted, and civilian—and prepares them not just to execute, but to think critically in a contested domain. By leveraging our total force, joint partners, academia, and industry, we can shape a world-class education ecosystem that drives space-mindedness across the nation.”



Space Delta 13, headquartered at Joint Base Andrews, is responsible for delivering officer, enlisted, and civilian education across the U.S. Space Force, as well as supporting joint and allied partners through continued academic development and training.

