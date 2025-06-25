100th ARW prepares to refuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman Jacob Barnes, left, and Airman 1st Class Justin Tacubanza, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, pose for a photo at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 30, 2025. The maintainers played a vital role in getting the aircraft ready for missions; ensuring the aircraft is up to standards and able to perform all necessary functions and keep the aircrew safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)