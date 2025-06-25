100th ARW prepares to refuel

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing review preflight checklists before an aerial refueling mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 30, 2025. The aircrew performed preflight checks to help reduce the risk of in-flight incidents by ensuring aircraft, equipment and crew readiness was verified. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)
