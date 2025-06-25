100th ARW prepares to refuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean McGinty, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, inspects the landing gear of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 24, 2025. McGinty performed preflight checks to ensure the aircraft's safety, structural integrity and ability to carry out missions successfully. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)