100th ARW prepares to refuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kayla Arnold, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts preflight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 24, 2025. Arnold played a vital role in getting the aircraft ready for missions ensuring the aircraft was up to standards and able to perform all necessary functions and keep the aircrew safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)