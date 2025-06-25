Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW prepares to refuel [Image 1 of 10]

    100th ARW prepares to refuel

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kayla Arnold, left, Airman Nicholas Blair, center, and Airman 1st Class Joshua Samuel, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, pose for a photo behind a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 24, 2025. The maintainers played a vital role in preparing the aircraft for missions, ensuring the aircraft is up to standards and able to perform all necessary functions and keep the aircrew safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 07:42
    Photo ID: 9141960
    VIRIN: 250624-F-IH537-1009
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.39 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW prepares to refuel [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100th ARW
    NKAWTG
    ReaDy Culture
    51st ARS

