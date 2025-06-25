100th ARW prepares to refuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kayla Arnold, left, Airman Nicholas Blair, center, and Airman 1st Class Joshua Samuel, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, pose for a photo behind a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 24, 2025. The maintainers played a vital role in preparing the aircraft for missions, ensuring the aircraft is up to standards and able to perform all necessary functions and keep the aircrew safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)