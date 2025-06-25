100th ARW prepares to refuel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean McGinty, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, speaks into his headset before a flight at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 24, 2025. McGinty performed preflight checks in the KC-135 Stratotanker to ensure the aircraft was up to standards and able to perform all necessary functions and safe for the aircrew to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)