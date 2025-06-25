100th ARW prepares to refuel

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean McGinty, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, pushes the throttle of a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing during takeoff at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 24, 2025. The KC-135 Stratotanker operates out of RAF Mildenhall providing aerial refueling around Europe to U.S. and NATO partners and allied aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)
