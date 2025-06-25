A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing sits on the flight line before a mission at RAF Mildenhall, England, June 30, 2025. The 100th ARW maintained the KC-135 to provide aerial refueling around Europe to NATO partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 07:42
|Photo ID:
|9141964
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-IH537-1045
|Resolution:
|6048x3402
|Size:
|11.07 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW prepares to refuel [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.