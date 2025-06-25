Incirlik Airman Redefines Tower Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Johnson-Farmer, 39th Operations Support Squadron senior watch supervisor, trains with the virtual reality tower simulator at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 30, 2025. The system replicates live control environments to help Airmen meet monthly proficiency requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)