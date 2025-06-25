Incirlik Airman Redefines Tower Training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Rigby, 39th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, runs a custom scenario inside the virtual reality simulator at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 30, 2025. His locally developed training profiles give controllers hands-on experience with various airframes and contingency events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
