Incirlik Airman Redefines Tower Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Rigby, 39th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, holds a virtual reality headset during a training session at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 30, 2025. Rigby created custom scenarios to expand the system’s capabilities and enhance certification training for new controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)