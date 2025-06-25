Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Airman Redefines Tower Training [Image 1 of 7]

    Incirlik Airman Redefines Tower Training

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    06.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Rigby, 39th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, holds a virtual reality headset during a training session at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 30, 2025. Rigby created custom scenarios to expand the system’s capabilities and enhance certification training for new controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.01.2025 07:32
    Photo ID: 9141939
    VIRIN: 250630-F-VB704-1004
    Resolution: 7666x5111
    Size: 10.21 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Incirlik Airman Redefines Tower Training

    ATC
    Incirlik AB
    Air Traffic Control Simulator
    39th OSS
    Türkiye
    USAFE

