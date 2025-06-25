U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Rigby, 39th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, holds a virtual reality headset during a training session at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 30, 2025. Rigby created custom scenarios to expand the system’s capabilities and enhance certification training for new controllers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 07:32
|Photo ID:
|9141939
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-VB704-1004
|Resolution:
|7666x5111
|Size:
|10.21 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik Airman Redefines Tower Training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS
Incirlik Airman Redefines Tower Training
