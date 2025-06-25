Incirlik Airman Redefines Tower Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Rigby, left, 39th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, demonstrates virtual reality simulator controls to Brandon Johnson-Farmer, 39th OSS senior watch supervisor, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 30, 2025. Rigby created custom training scenarios to improve readiness and certification efforts across the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)