Incirlik Airman Redefines Tower Training

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Türkiye — At Incirlik Air Base, a virtual reality system is reshaping how air traffic controllers train and certify — and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Rigby is at the center of it.



As an air traffic control trainer with the 39th Operations Support Squadron, Rigby has transformed a cutting-edge simulator into a fully customized, mission-ready training platform that helps Airmen sharpen their skills, maintain certification, and prepare for real-world scenarios.



Rigby trains Airmen using a fully immersive, 360-degree virtual reality simulator. With just a headset and a custom-designed digital airfield, he’s able to recreate high-tempo operations without needing a single aircraft in the sky.



Incirlik’s VR Tower Simulator is one of only three operational systems of its kind in the Air Force. Unlike traditional setups that can cost up to $1 million, this version is smaller, portable, and significantly more affordable.



Rigby’s hands-on development turned the system into a fully operational training platform, customized to meet local and mission-specific needs.



“There was no manual,” Rigby said. “I had to figure out how to build flights and create realistic scenarios that challenged our controllers the same way they’d be challenged at larger or joint bases.”



With limited live traffic at Incirlik, these new scenarios have become essential for maintaining controller proficiency. They replicate high-tempo patterns, emergency situations, and realistic radio calls to keep training both current and challenging.



“It started as a pilot program,” said Tech. Sgt. Brandon Johnson-Farmer, 39th OSS senior watch supervisor. “The system had potential, but what made it work effectively was Rigby’s initiative.”



Rigby’s scenarios have allowed Airmen to complete key certification requirements entirely within the simulator.



That level of training is rare in air traffic control and has helped new arrivals meet key benchmarks despite limited live traffic.



“Air traffic control is a perishable skill,” Rigby said. “This system lets us keep our edge.”



The simulator also supports alternate facility training, where controllers operate from a vehicle on the airfield instead of the tower. Rigby built custom scenarios that replicate limited sightlines and ground-level communication to help Airmen prepare for degraded operations.



“Controllers are used to a full panoramic view in the tower,” Rigby said. “But when we’re operating from the ground, that visibility is gone. I built scenarios that mimic those limited sightlines so they can rehearse exactly what they'd see when responding from a truck.”



The simulator’s voice-command interface adds realism by allowing Airmen to interact with simulated pilots in real time. Rigby also developed simulations to reflect the kinds of international traffic scenarios they might encounter on deployment.



Rigby’s work reflects the growing value of Airmen-led innovation where solutions are built at the unit level to support readiness across the Air Force.

His custom scenarios expose controllers to a range of aircraft and situations they might not encounter at Incirlik, helping them build confidence and adaptability for any mission, anywhere.



“What he’s doing will benefit these Airmen for the rest of their careers,” said Johnson-Farmer. “He’s giving them experiences they wouldn’t get here otherwise.”

