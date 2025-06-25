Incirlik Airman Redefines Tower Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Johnson-Farmer, 39th Operations Support Squadron senior watch supervisor, trains on the virtual reality tower simulator at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 30, 2025. Rigby created custom training scenarios to help controllers meet certification and proficiency goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)