Incirlik Airman Redefines Tower Training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Johnson-Farmer, left, 39th Operations Support Squadron senior watch supervisor, and Senior Airman Jacob Rigby, 39th OSS air traffic control trainer, prepare for a virtual reality simulation at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 30, 2025. Rigby created custom scenarios to expand the system’s training capabilities and support controller certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2025 07:32
|Photo ID:
|9141941
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-VB704-1029
|Resolution:
|7288x4859
|Size:
|10.55 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
