Incirlik Airman Redefines Tower Training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Rigby, 39th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control trainer, navigates a simulated airfield using virtual reality at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 30, 2025. The system supports training for alternate tower operations and low-visibility scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)