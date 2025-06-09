A member of the Turkish air force operates a forklift to carry cargo off of a Strategic Airlift Capability C-17 Globemaster III before the start of Exercise Anatolian Eagle at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey, June 18, 2025. AE 25 reaffirms the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to regional stability, defending freedom of movement and deterring aggression through credible, forward-deployed air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 07:17
|Photo ID:
|9124338
|VIRIN:
|250610-F-ZJ681-1060
|Resolution:
|7171x4781
|Size:
|31.43 MB
|Location:
|KONYA, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Air Force Participates in Anatolian Eagle 25 in Türkiye
