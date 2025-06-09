31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Turkish air force operates a forklift to carry cargo off of a Strategic Airlift Capability C-17 Globemaster III before the start of Exercise Anatolian Eagle at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey, June 18, 2025. AE 25 reaffirms the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to regional stability, defending freedom of movement and deterring aggression through credible, forward-deployed air power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)