A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron lands on a runway before the start of Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey, June 18, 2025. AE 25 sharpens U.S. warfighter lethality and survivability by refining tactical execution, joint operational procedures and combat adaptability against advanced threat systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 07:17
|Photo ID:
|9124332
|VIRIN:
|250610-F-ZJ681-1002
|Resolution:
|5905x3937
|Size:
|11.13 MB
|Location:
|KONYA, TR
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Air Force Participates in Anatolian Eagle 25 in Türkiye
