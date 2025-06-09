31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron lands on a runway before the start of Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey, June 18, 2025. AE 25 sharpens U.S. warfighter lethality and survivability by refining tactical execution, joint operational procedures and combat adaptability against advanced threat systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)