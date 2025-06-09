U.S. Air Force Participates in Anatolian Eagle 25 in Türkiye

3rd Main Jet Base, Türkiye – The 31st Fighter Wing, based at Aviano Air Base, Italy, will participate in Anatolian Eagle 25, a multinational training exercise hosted in Konya, Türkiye, from June 23 to July 4. This premier event brings together NATO Allies to strengthen cohesion and provide participants with realistic combat training opportunities.



F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 510th Fighter Squadron will take part in high-end scenarios designed to refine tactics, counter advanced threats, and build combat-credible forces.



“We are excited to participate in Anatolian Eagle 25, a premier exercise that offers realistic, high-end training scenarios,” said Brig. Gen. Tad D. Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander. “I had the opportunity to fly and participate in Anatolian Eagle in 2004 … and 21 years later, it is still a premier exercise and training opportunity. Working alongside our Turkish hosts and other NATO Allies, we'll sharpen our combat capabilities and reinforce our shared commitment to regional stability.”



The exercise strengthens NATO’s collective defense posture, sharpens joint warfighting capabilities, and reinforces the ability to counter anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) threats in contested environments. Anatolian Eagle 25 underscores the U.S. Air Force’s enduring commitment to regional stability and Allied strength.

