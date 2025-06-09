Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 [Image 6 of 7]

    31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25

    KONYA, TURKEY

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A member of the Turkish air force operates a forklift to carry cargo off of a Strategic Airlift Capability C-17 Globemaster III before the start of Exercise Anatolian Eagle at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey, June 18, 2025. U.S. participation in AE 25 underscores its commitment to peace through strength by projecting airpower that ensures freedom of maneuver and operational dominance in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 07:17
    Photo ID: 9124337
    VIRIN: 250610-F-ZJ681-1028
    Resolution: 7063x4709
    Size: 31.63 MB
    Location: KONYA, TR
    U.S. Air Force Participates in Anatolian Eagle 25 in Türkiye

    510th FS
    510th FGS
    Anatolian Eagle 25

