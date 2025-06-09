31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Turkish air force operates a forklift to carry cargo off of a Strategic Airlift Capability C-17 Globemaster III before the start of Exercise Anatolian Eagle at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey, June 18, 2025. U.S. participation in AE 25 underscores its commitment to peace through strength by projecting airpower that ensures freedom of maneuver and operational dominance in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)