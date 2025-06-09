31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member of the Turkish air force operates a forklift to carry cargo off of a Strategic Airlift Capability C-17 Globemaster III before the start of Exercise Anatolian Eagle at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey, June 18, 2025. AE 25 is a bi-annual exercise hosted by Turkey, a longstanding and valued NATO ally, that provides multinational participants with realistic combat training opportunities in a high-threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)