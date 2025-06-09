31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25

A member of the Turkish air force operates a forklift to carry cargo off of a Strategic Airlift Capability C-17 Globemaster III before the start of Exercise Anatolian Eagle at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey, June 18, 2025. AE 25 is a bi-annual exercise hosted by Turkey, a longstanding and valued NATO ally, that provides multinational participants with realistic combat training opportunities in a high-threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 07:17
|Photo ID:
|9124336
|VIRIN:
|250610-F-ZJ681-1020
|Resolution:
|7861x5241
|Size:
|39.82 MB
|Location:
|KONYA, TR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
U.S. Air Force Participates in Anatolian Eagle 25 in Türkiye
