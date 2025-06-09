31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Strategic Airlift Capability C-17 Globemaster III taxis on the runway after landing before the start of Exercise Anatolian Eagle at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey, June 18, 2025. AE 25 strengthens USAFE-AFAFRICA’s ability to counter anti-access/area denial threats, enabling U.S. forces to refine joint tactics and sustain air superiority against emerging adversary capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)