    31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 [Image 3 of 7]

    31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25

    KONYA, TURKEY

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A Strategic Airlift Capability C-17 Globemaster III taxis on the runway after landing before the start of Exercise Anatolian Eagle at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey, June 18, 2025. AE 25 strengthens USAFE-AFAFRICA’s ability to counter anti-access/area denial threats, enabling U.S. forces to refine joint tactics and sustain air superiority against emerging adversary capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 07:17
    Photo ID: 9124334
    VIRIN: 250610-F-ZJ681-1004
    Location: KONYA, TR
    This work, 31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Air Force Participates in Anatolian Eagle 25 in Türkiye

