Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25

    KONYA, TURKEY

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron lands on a runway before the start of Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey, June 18, 2025. Pilots from the 510th Fighter Squadron will take part in high-end scenarios designed to refine tactics, counter advanced threats and build combat-credible forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 07:17
    Photo ID: 9124333
    VIRIN: 250610-F-ZJ681-1001
    Resolution: 4385x2923
    Size: 7.48 MB
    Location: KONYA, TR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25
    31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25
    31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25
    31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25
    31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25
    31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25
    31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Air Force Participates in Anatolian Eagle 25 in Türkiye

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    510th FS
    510th FGS
    Anatolian Eagle 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download