31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Generation Squadron lands on a runway before the start of Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey, June 18, 2025. Pilots from the 510th Fighter Squadron will take part in high-end scenarios designed to refine tactics, counter advanced threats and build combat-credible forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)