31 Fighter Wing arrives to Konya for Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing prepare to unload cargo from a Strategic Airlift Capability C-17 Globemaster III before the start of Exercise Anatolian Eagle at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Turkey, June 18, 2025. Exercising in a contested environment alongside Allies and partners reinforces peace through strength, demonstrating the U.S.’s resolve to deter aggression and defend the homeland. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)