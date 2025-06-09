Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025 [Image 16 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Navy service members participate in a parade during American Day 2025 at Misawa, Japan, Jun 15, 2025. The annual event brought together U.S. and Japanese communities to celebrate American culture and to build stronger bonds among allied defense partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 23:41
    Photo ID: 9117273
    VIRIN: 250615-F-YW474-1050
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 25.06 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025 [Image 17 of 17], by TSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Festival
    Community
    parade
    American Day
    Team Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download