Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025

American and Japanese families gather near Misawa Air Base during American Day 2025 at Misawa, Japan, Jun 15, 2025. The annual event brought together U.S. and Japanese communities to celebrate American culture and to build stronger bonds among allied defense partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Peter Reft)