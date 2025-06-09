Attendees walk past local vendor booths during American Day 2025 at Misawa, Japan, June 15, 2025. The vendor area supported cultural interaction and provided a platform for U.S. and Japanese organizations to connect with attendees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
