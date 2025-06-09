Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees watch the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific during American Day 2025 at Misawa, Japan, June 15, 2025. The concert contributed to ongoing efforts to foster cultural understanding and strengthen ties between the U.S. military and the local population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)