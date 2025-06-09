Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025 [Image 11 of 17]

    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, center right, and Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City mayor, center left, cut a ribbon during the American Day 2025 opening ceremony at Misawa, Japan, June 15, 2025. The ribbon cutting opened the 36th annual American Day, emphasizing sustained partnership between Misawa Air Base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 23:41
    Photo ID: 9117249
    VIRIN: 250615-F-KM882-1287
    Resolution: 6691x4461
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025

    Japan
    Festival
    Community
    parade
    American Day
    Team Misawa

