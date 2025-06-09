U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, center right, and Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City mayor, center left, cut a ribbon during the American Day 2025 opening ceremony at Misawa, Japan, June 15, 2025. The ribbon cutting opened the 36th annual American Day, emphasizing sustained partnership between Misawa Air Base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 23:41
|Photo ID:
|9117249
|VIRIN:
|250615-F-KM882-1287
|Resolution:
|6691x4461
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025 [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
