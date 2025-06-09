Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, center right, and Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City mayor, center left, cut a ribbon during the American Day 2025 opening ceremony at Misawa, Japan, June 15, 2025. The ribbon cutting opened the 36th annual American Day, emphasizing sustained partnership between Misawa Air Base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)