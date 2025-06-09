Attendees wave at a passing vehicle during the American Day 2025 parade at Misawa, Japan, June 15, 2025. The parade marked the beginning of scheduled events planned to engage the local community and reinforce civic-military cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 23:41
|Photo ID:
|9117271
|VIRIN:
|250615-F-KM882-1025
|Resolution:
|6898x4599
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025 [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025
No keywords found.