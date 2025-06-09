MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – Over 65k attendees gathered outside the Misawa Air Base main gate on June 15, 2025, to celebrate the 36th annual American Day, an event that continues to highlight the enduring relationship between the base and local Japanese community.

“For 36 years, American Day has stood as a symbol of friendship, attracting people from across Japan and reminding us of what we can accomplish when we unite as one community,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, “ Today, we celebrate not just a festival, but the enduring partnership between our two communities.”

The event opened with a parade that included motorcyclists, Misawa Girl Scouts, the U.S. Navy Flag Guard and local military leadership and their families. The procession drew large crowds and marked the start of a day full of events.

Activities took place at Train Park (Chuo Park) and Sky Plaza in central Misawa. The festivities included volleyball, tug-of-war, bounce houses, dance performances, and live music from the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific, “Pacific Trends”. Food vendors offered both American and Japanese specialties.

“Misawa is a unique and wonderful place where Japanese and American cultures truly come together,” said Davidson. “Our friendship is the foundation of this event, and it continues to grow stronger every year.”

Since its establishment in 1989, American Day has served as a platform for cultural exchange, welcoming visitors from across Aomori Prefecture and beyond. For base personnel, the event underscores the importance of public engagement and cooperation with host nation partners.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2025 Date Posted: 06.16.2025 23:41 Story ID: 500772 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Misawa celebrates American Day 2025, by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.