Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James “Pat” Work stands with Soldiers and Medal of Honor recipient U.S. Army Col. (ret.) Walter Joseph Marm during pregrame celebrations as part of Army Day at Nationals Park, Washington, DC, June 13, 2025. This event is part of week-long celebrations across the country and the Army to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)