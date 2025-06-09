Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps present colors before the Washington Nationals play the Florida Marlins for Army Day at Nationals Park, Washington, DC, June 13, 2025. This event is part of week-long celebrations across the country and the Army to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)