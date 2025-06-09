Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Day at Nationals Park [Image 8 of 10]

    Army Day at Nationals Park

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Soldiers assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps present colors before the Washington Nationals play the Florida Marlins for Army Day at Nationals Park, Washington, DC, June 13, 2025. This event is part of week-long celebrations across the country and the Army to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 20:58
    Photo ID: 9111230
    VIRIN: 250613-A-YY901-5598
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Day at Nationals Park [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army250

