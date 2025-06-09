Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James “Pat” Work, Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division, and 82nd Airborne Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena return fan applause after having delivered the Washington Nationals’ lineup to the umpire before the Washington Nationals play the Florida Marlins for Army Day at Nationals Park, Washington, DC, June 13, 2025. This event is part of week-long celebrations across the country and the Army to mark the 250th anniversary of the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)